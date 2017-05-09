NY Dem trolls GOP rep by showing up at Trumpcare town hall he was too scared to attend

Rep. Maloney

Rep. Patrick Maloney (D-NY) trolled Rep. John Faso (R-NY) in his colleague’s own district on Monday, holding a town hall in Faso’s place after the GOP congressman refused to face his constituents to explain why he voted for the American Healthcare Act.

Faso was one of 217 House Republicans to vote for the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan last Thursday, despite lacking a score from the Congressional Budget Office.

Faso was invited to Monday’s “Save our Healthcare Town Hall” in Kingston, but a spokesman last week said he would not attend the event. In a tweet Saturday, Maloney said if his Republican colleague refused to answer constituents’ questions, he would.

“I’m not doing you a favor by answering your questions if I represent you. It’s my job,” Maloney said at the town hall Monday.

Maloney ridiculed Faso for refusing to make himself available to voters in his district.

“This guy should not be on some milk carton, he’s your congressman, right?” Maloney said. “He should be here. Don’t take this the wrong way: I have my own district, I shouldn’t be here.”

“I love you all, I will wave to you as I drive by to my district,” he joked.

Maloney also took the opportunity in front of Faso’s constituents to slam the GOP’s “bum’s rush to pass a bill.”

“They overlooked so many things,” Maloney said. “And the irony of this [is] they’re doing it to the very people who put [President] Donald Trump in office.”

In a statement Faso dismissed Maloney, insisting his Democratic colleague’s attendance at a town hall he declined to attend is “sad, but I can’t tell you it’s unexpected.”

“That’s his reputation,” Faso said.

