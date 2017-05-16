NYT’s David Brooks shreds ‘incompetent’ Trump: ‘He is a 7-year-old boy desperate for approval’

Donald Trump and David Brooks

President Donald Trump is too immature and psychologically damaged to capably serve as chief executive, according to a scathing column by the New York Times‘ David Brooks.

He said Trump had not mastered three essential qualities of mature adulthood — an ability to sit still and focus, an internal measurement of self-worth and a perception of what others might be thinking.

“He is thus the all-time record-holder of the Dunning-Kruger effect, the phenomenon in which the incompetent person is too incompetent to understand his own incompetence,” Brooks wrote. “Trump thought he’d be celebrated for firing James Comey. He thought his press coverage would grow wildly positive once he won the nomination. He is perpetually surprised because reality does not comport with his fantasies.”

Reports that Trump blurted out classified intelligence while boasting to Russian officials are indicative of his carelessness and shallowness, Brooks said.

“From all we know so far, Trump didn’t do it because he is a Russian agent, or for any malevolent intent,” he wrote. “He did it because he is sloppy, because he lacks all impulse control, and above all because he is a 7-year-old boy desperate for the approval of those he admires.”

“The Russian leak story reveals one other thing, the dangerousness of a hollow man,” Brooks added.