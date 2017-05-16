Quantcast

Olbermann loses it over Trump’s leaking: ‘YOU are the leaker, you stupid, pea-brained, motherf*cking traitor’

David Edwards

16 May 2017 at 10:07 ET                   
Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Following the news that President Donald Trump allegedly leaked “highly classified” intelligence to the Russians, GQ special correspondent Keith Olbermann angrily lashed out on Twitter.

“YOU are the leaker, you stupid, pea-brained, motherfucking traitor. RESIGN,” Olbermann wrote in response to a Trump tweet blaming the intelligence community for exposing the president’s leaks to Russia.

During Olbermann’s Resistance Report on Monday, the broadcaster accused Trump of committing six crimes in a single week.

“Donald Trump has now eliminated his own benefit of the confusion,” Olbermann noted. “The Trump-Russia cover-up case is now about threatening people and firing people and pressuring people to keep them from investigating you and your colleagues.”

“The smoke doesn’t matter anymore,” he added. “Who needs Russian smoke when the White House is on fire?”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
