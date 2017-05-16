Olbermann loses it over Trump’s leaking: ‘YOU are the leaker, you stupid, pea-brained, motherf*cking traitor’

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Following the news that President Donald Trump allegedly leaked “highly classified” intelligence to the Russians, GQ special correspondent Keith Olbermann angrily lashed out on Twitter.

YOU are the leaker, you stupid, pea-brained, motherfucking traitor. RESIGN. https://t.co/ZRXevAonG9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 16, 2017

“YOU are the leaker, you stupid, pea-brained, motherfucking traitor. RESIGN,” Olbermann wrote in response to a Trump tweet blaming the intelligence community for exposing the president’s leaks to Russia.

During Olbermann’s Resistance Report on Monday, the broadcaster accused Trump of committing six crimes in a single week.

“Donald Trump has now eliminated his own benefit of the confusion,” Olbermann noted. “The Trump-Russia cover-up case is now about threatening people and firing people and pressuring people to keep them from investigating you and your colleagues.”

“The smoke doesn’t matter anymore,” he added. “Who needs Russian smoke when the White House is on fire?”