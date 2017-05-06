Paul Ryan obliviously poses with protester wearing anti-Trumpcare ‘Go f*ck yourself’ shirt
Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) was photographed on Saturday posing next to an anti-Trumpcare protester wearing a T-shirt that said, “Repeal and go f*ck yourself” and signed “GOP.”
Couple friends of the pod hanging out this morning. @jonfavs @jonlovett @TVietor08 pic.twitter.com/aT3nqiyOlu
— J (@Minnysconsin) May 6, 2017
The T-shirts are from the team at liberal podcast “Pod Save America,” which features former Obama administration speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, Obama White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer and former National Security Council Spokesman Tommy Vietor.
TheHill.com said that the podcast hosts quickly took notice.
@Minnysconsin @jonlovett @TVietor08 Oh my god this is amazing
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 6, 2017
@jonfavs @Minnysconsin @jonlovett Heroic work!
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 6, 2017
@TVietor08 @jonfavs @Minnysconsin Best photo I've ever seen.
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) May 6, 2017
I challenge any Friend of the Pod to do better than @minnysconsin just did. https://t.co/sP24qbI9sU
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 6, 2017
Ryan and other House Republicans are under fire for passing the American Healthcare Act (AHCA) this week, a bill they fully expect to fail or undergo substantial changes in the Senate.
The so-called “Trumpcare” bill, if implemented, would strip coverage from more than 24 million Americans and cause needless deaths to the tune of of 50,000 Americans per year.