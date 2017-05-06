Paul Ryan obliviously poses with protester wearing anti-Trumpcare ‘Go f*ck yourself’ shirt

Paul Ryan poses with Pod Save America fan in 'Go F*ck Yourself' shirt (Twitter)

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) was photographed on Saturday posing next to an anti-Trumpcare protester wearing a T-shirt that said, “Repeal and go f*ck yourself” and signed “GOP.”

The T-shirts are from the team at liberal podcast “Pod Save America,” which features former Obama administration speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, Obama White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer and former National Security Council Spokesman Tommy Vietor.

TheHill.com said that the podcast hosts quickly took notice.

I challenge any Friend of the Pod to do better than @minnysconsin just did. https://t.co/sP24qbI9sU — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 6, 2017

Ryan and other House Republicans are under fire for passing the American Healthcare Act (AHCA) this week, a bill they fully expect to fail or undergo substantial changes in the Senate.

The so-called “Trumpcare” bill, if implemented, would strip coverage from more than 24 million Americans and cause needless deaths to the tune of of 50,000 Americans per year.