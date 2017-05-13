Pence conspired in ‘near secrecy’ with Trump to oust Comey: NY Times

(Photo: a katz / Shutterstock.com)

A bombshell New York Times report about the tumultuous inner workings of the Trump team claims that Vice President Mike Pence was integral to President Donald Trump’s planned firing of former FBI Director James Comey that rocked American politics in the past week.

The article alleges that Pence was among “the small group of advisers who planned Mr. Comey’s ouster in near secrecy”.

Pence’s work to forward the initial White House story claiming that Trump fired Comey under recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “vaporized” once Trump appeared on Lester Holt‘s show Thursday, when the president claimed that he was “going to to fire regardless of the recommendation” of Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Along with allegations that Pence helped Trump concoct a story to fire Comey, the article also makes the serious claim, based on interviews with “a half-dozen West Wing officials” who remain anonymous, that Trump is “considering the most far-reaching shake-up of his already tumultuous team”. The article insinuates that the shake-up will come in the form of firing Press Secretary Sean Spicer, but remains unclear as to exactly how “far-reaching” such changes could go.