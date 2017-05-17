Quantcast

PM Theresa May says UK to continue to share intelligence with US despite Trump sharing info with Russia

Reuters

17 May 2017 at 06:35 ET                   
Theresa May and Donald Trump (Wikimedia Commons)

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday Britain has confidence in its relationship with the United States and will continue to share intelligence with its main ally.

President Donald Trump has defended his decision to discuss intelligence with the Russians during a White House meeting last week, saying he had an “absolute right” to share “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety”.

“Decisions about what President Trump discusses with anybody that he has in the White House is a matter for President Trump,” May told a news conference.

“We continue to work with the United States and continue to share intelligence with the United States as we do with others around the world because we are all working together to deal with the threats that we face.”

(Reporting by William James, Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

