‘Pope looks like he’s being held against his will’: The internet goes nuts over Trump’s weird Vatican photos

Trump family meets the pope (AP screen shot/Twitter)

President Donald Trump and some of his family members met Pope Francis — and social media users couldn’t help but notice the Holy Father didn’t look too happy about it.

Trump appeared grinning in photos with the Pope, whose dour expression never changed, and both first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump wore black veils.

Pope stiffens in anticipation of possible lightning strike as he stands near the living embodiment of all that is unholy.#TrumpVatican pic.twitter.com/VhoAa2NEgK — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 24, 2017

@yashar The 30 seconds of Trump forcing a smile and the Pope looking down was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever seen. — Alex (@fenchurchly) May 24, 2017

is there some reason why ivanka and melania are dressed for a sicilian funeral? — Albert Burneko (@AlbertBurneko) May 24, 2017

We've got us an archetypal record scratch, freeze frame moment here. pic.twitter.com/o6s94fiMx1 — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 24, 2017

sopranos reboot looks weird pic.twitter.com/EzvlXTyjON — eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 24, 2017

SCOOP: In Private Meeting, Trump Pressured Pope To End Eternal Damnation Probe — delrayser (@delrayser) May 24, 2017

Trump: "Also the Pope told me there is no evidence I colluded with Russia."https://t.co/QaxMCPUL5m — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 24, 2017

Among the gifts Pope Francis gave President Trump was a copy of Laudato Si', his encyclical on the environment on climate change — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 24, 2017

Even the people in the painting are disappointed by Donald Trump. https://t.co/aj2cB9X5H9 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 24, 2017

In my entire life, I have never once seen the Pope meeting somebody and thought, wow the Pope fucking hates that guy pic.twitter.com/b2WHV4Qf8i — Dan O'Sullivan (RIP) (@Bro_Pair) May 24, 2017

buddies, like the Two Corinthians pic.twitter.com/ItgkBwX1m3 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 24, 2017

Trump: Why do you keep saying "the power of Christ compels you" and hitting me with water? Pope: Testing a theory. pic.twitter.com/V0jnONuFsP — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) May 24, 2017

I'll totally watch this gritty BBC drama about a corrupt undertaker & his weird goth lackeys locked in a power struggle with a rural priest pic.twitter.com/pG8xYXGBZU — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) May 24, 2017

Pope: God commands us to serve the poor

Trump: Have you seen the Electoral College map?

Pope: And to preserve the Earth

Trump: Red means… — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 24, 2017

"I'm getting too antiquus for this excrementum" pic.twitter.com/xjEPHq9mlR — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 24, 2017

"I don't feed my husband anything," Melania replied.

"He dines on the pain of others, salted by tears of children."https://t.co/JTsSkLlZA7 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 24, 2017

Pope's face when he found out he has to hear Trump's confession. pic.twitter.com/2fDvKz5v1N — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 24, 2017

Pope to Trump: “When you’re a Pope, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the feet. You can just wash them.” — Dave Pell (@davepell) May 24, 2017

fun to think about how conservative catholic groups would have reacted to the pope reacting to Obama the same way he did to Trump — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) May 24, 2017

@FeministaJones Pope John Paul II looked happier meeting with the man who'd shot him than Pope Francis does meeting with Donald Trump. — Emma Evans, Rebel (@TrancewithMe) May 24, 2017

Even Pope Francis doesn't want to meet with Trump😂 pic.twitter.com/pd6JExKeS4 — Emilia (@PoliticalEmilia) May 24, 2017

tfw you touched the orb and now not even the pope can stop you pic.twitter.com/Zcahoi9GRL — Andrew Dooley (@andrewmdooley) May 24, 2017