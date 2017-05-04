Powerful photo shows teenage Girl Scout standing up to angry neo-Nazi

Lucie Myslíková confronts a neo-Nazi in Brno, Czech Republic (Vladimir Cicmanec/Facebook)

A teenage Girl Scout confronted a neo-Nazi at a rally in the Czech Republic — and the image has gone viral worldwide.

A widely shared photograph shows 16-year-old Lucie Myslíková standing face-to-face with a right-wing extremist who appears to be shouting and angrily gesturing, reported The Guardian.

“She was standing tall and she’s 16 years old and she stood proud and made some profound arguments,” said Vladimir Cicmanec, who took the photo.

The confrontation took place at a May Day rally Monday in Brno, where police said counter-demonstrators outnumbered about 150 right-wingers by about two to one.

“We wanted to show the neo-Nazis that they are not welcome here,” Cicmanec said. “This year the counter-protest was to make fun of and to troll the Nazis.”

The far-right Dawn of Direct Democracy party won nearly 7 percent of the vote in 2013, when the last parliamentary elections were held in the Czech Republic.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement shared Cicamanec’s photo on its Facebook page, along with praise for the teenager.

“People from all walks of life, and Scouts among them, came to the streets during an extreme right march yesterday to express their support for values of diversity, peace and understanding,” the group said. “Creating a better world!”