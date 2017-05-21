Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Professional big game hunter dies after elephant falls on him in Zimbabwe

David Edwards

21 May 2017 at 13:58 ET                   
Theunis Botha (Facebook)

A professional big game hunter was reportedly crushed by an elephant while hunting in Zimbabwe.

According to Netwerk24, the hunter was identified as 51-year-old Theunis Botha of South Africa.

Netwerk24 was told by a source that a group of hunters, including Botha, fired on three charging elephant cows on Friday. A fourth cow was said to have lifted Botha with her trunk. And when that elephant was fatally shot by another hunter, it collapsed on Botha.

Botha was a pioneer of Monteira hunting, in which packs of dogs are deployed to chase deer and boar towards hunters. Netwerk24 reported that he recruited wealthy Americans to participate in his hunts.

“Mr. Botha was a highly regarded houndsman and frequently led leopard and lion hunting safaris with his pack of dogs,” the Telegraph reported.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
‘He actually sounded presidential’: CNN guest normalizes Trump for reading Saudi speech without ‘popping off’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+