‘Pulled it out of their asses’: Lawmaker rips Trump for adding $500 million Navy ship after submitting budget

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

News that the Trump White House added yet more military hardware to their wish list after submitting their proposed budget was not well-received in Congress, with one Democratic lawmaker criticizing the surprise move, reports Business Insider.

Wednesday morning, just one day after the Trump White House unveiled their proposed 2018 budget, the White House ordered an extra Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) for the U.S. Navy.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) harshly criticized the move, telling CNN: “They pulled that ship out of their asses.”

Republican Sen. John McCain (AZ) also was stunned by the move, stating, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Navy officials were so surprised by the move that they issued contradictory statements, with Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley, asserted the need for one more LCS and another Navy official saying they actually need two.

“It was just an unorthodox process,” a source told CNN. “Ultimately the decision to include two ships was made after the budget went to print so it had to be announced outside the normal budget document.”

The decision was all the more stunning after Office of Management and Budget head Mick Mulvaney said last month that the Navy was not interested in an additional LCS, telling Congress, “The Navy doesn’t want them.”

The addition of just one more LCS would add another $500 million to the military budget

The request for additional weaponry comes at a time when the Trump budget is under fire for major cuts to social safety net programs and public health care.