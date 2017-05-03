Quantcast

Rachel Maddow nails Trump’s media obsession: ‘We’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us’

Travis Gettys

03 May 2017 at 07:38 ET                   
Rachel Maddow (NBC News)

Rachel Maddow takes comfort in President Donald Trump’s incompetence, because she said it keeps him from making things worse.

The MSNBC host appeared Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” where she said the president was so bad at his job that he couldn’t get a budget or legislation passed despite having Republican congressional majorities.

“In 100 days he passed no major legislation, and the only major legislation he is set to pass now that we’re past his 100 days is this big spending bill which has nothing in it that he wants, and everything that the Democrats want,” Maddow said. “Like, how did that happen? So their inability to get stuff done even with unified control of government, that’s weird.”

But she warned that could change.

“Would you rather have a competent person trying to do bad things or would you rather have an incompetent person trying to do bad things?” Maddow said. “It’s like being stupid versus being ugly — like, one of those can change. You know what I’m saying? Like, he could get better at it.”

Maddow told Meyers she had spoken to Trump by phone early in his campaign, but he never accepted her offer to appear on her show.

“There’s never been a president who is more addicted to news about himself and who’s more responsive to the news that he supposedly thinks is so worthless,” Maddow said. “So it’s a weird tension. It’s a dangerous time for the First Amendment and the free press in this country. At the same time, we’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us.”

