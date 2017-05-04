Rachel Maddow reveals exactly how Democrats can take back Congress in 2018 elections

Sarah K. Burris 04 May 2017 at 22:24 ET

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow interviewed a New York woman Thursday that came out to her Republican Congressman about her illness that put her on disability and Medicaid. That Congressman, Rep. John Faso (R-NY) gave her an empathetic hug and promised that America wouldn’t let her down.

Today, that Congressman voted to repeal and replace Obamacare, which is predicted to slash funding to Medicaid and kick many Americans off of their health insurance. It’s “predicted” because no one still knows what’s actually in the final version of Trumpcare that the Republicans passed Thursday.

Maddow explained that members like Faso and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) are two Republicans whose districts are in blue states but still voted for Trump in the 2016 election. However, there are many Republican members of Congress who are in different situations.

“They both voted to kill the Affordable Care Act despite the confrontations with their constituents, which we all saw by virtue of local activism and the internet machine,” Maddow began. “If you’re doing the math here, there are 24 House Republicans who voted today to kill the Affordable Care Act, despite the fact that they represent districts where Donald Trump got less than 50 percent of the vote in the presidential election. Twenty-four Republican members of Congress voted to kill the Affordable Care Act and they’re in districts that didn’t vote 50 percent for Trump. That number 24 is important because if Democrats take 25 districts next year, in total, they’ll take back the House.”

While Democrats sang an immature rendition of “hey, hey hey, goodbye” on the House floor today, there is some truth to their mockery.

