Reince Priebus ‘nervous’ Comey will leak another ‘damning’ memo — or that Trump will ‘blurt it out’

Reince Priebus speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Reince Priebus could be the next Trump administration official implicated in what appears to be a White House cover-up.

Three White House officials said the president’s chief of staff has privately expressed concerns about a possible memo compiled by ousted FBI director James Comey about one of their reported conversations, reported The Daily Beast.

One official told the website that the prospect of those notes’ release had prompted Priebus to engage in “nervous laughter.”

“(There’s) a sense that if there’s damning information out there it’s going to come out one way or another — someone leaks it to the (New York) Times, or the president just blurts it out in an interview,” said one White House staffer.

According to a CNN report, Priebus asked Comey and Andrew McCabe, then deputy FBI director and currently the acting director, on Feb. 15 to push back against news reports about contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Both law enforcement officials declined to do so.

That conversation came two days after national security adviser Mike Flynn resigned under pressure and hours after the New York Times reported “repeated contacts” between Trump campaign associates and senior Russian intelligence officials.

Another Comey memo, reported last week by the Times, shows President Donald Trump met privately with the FBI director on Feb. 14 and asked him to end his investigation of Flynn, whose own contacts with Russia had prompted the acting attorney general to warn the White House he had been compromised.

The Washington Post reported this week that the president had also asked two of the top U.S. intelligence officials to publicly deny evidence existed to link his campaign to Russian interference in the presidential election.

The Comey memo revealed last week sent “sustained panic” through the White House and Trump’s inner circle, one official told The Daily Beast.

Senior staffers, including Priebus, are worried that the FBI director — fired May 9 by the president over what he has said were concerns over the Russia probe — could leak or produce even more damning memos about White House officials.

A staffer said White House officials are starting to realize the Russia probe, and fallout over the administration’s attempts to push back against the investigation, isn’t going away.