LISTEN: Reporter decked by Montana candidate Greg Gianforte was just hauled off in an ambulance

Republican Montana Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte (Photo: Facebook)

Tomorrow is election day in Montana, when voters will decide the outcome of the only statewide congressional election of 2017.

Tonight the race was rocked with allegations that Republican nominee Greg Gianforte assaulted and battered Ben Jacobs, a Washington DC based political reporter for The Guardian.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

On scene now where Gianforte flags are posted outside a building. Looks like @Bencjacobs is in a ambulance getting checked out. https://t.co/RuBlxoVywA — Freddy (@TGIFreddy) May 24, 2017

The altercation was partially witnessed by reporter Alexis Levinson, who used to write for the conservative National Review Online.

Levinson says she waited to tweet, “cause I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this before.

Ben walked into a room where a local tv crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben’s feet fly in the air as he hit the floor — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Heard very angry yelling (as did all the volunteers in the room) – sounded like Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

It sounds like Ben Jacobs was seriously injured.

In Missoula, @RobQuistforMT thanks volunteers at his HQ. Waiting for a chance to ask about @Bencjacobs tweet re: Gianforte bodyslam pic.twitter.com/MUg7IzFE32 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 24, 2017

UPDATE: Bozeman Daily Chronicle reporter Whitney Bermes reports that the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department is on scene to investigate the alleged assault.

Gallatin Co Sheriff’s Office on scene after @Bencjacobs reported being assaulted by Greg Gianforte. Medics on scene as well. #mtnews #mtal pic.twitter.com/PpKmnXb0c8 — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 24, 2017

UPDATE, WED. MAY 24, 2017 — 8:24 P.M.:

Per Brigham (on scene): Sergeant from Gallatin Co. Sheriff Dept. just arrived at ER.

UPDATE, WED. MAY 24, 2017 — 8:33 P.M.:

In a statement, Gianforte’s campaign claimed Jacobs entered a private office “without permission” and attributed the incident to “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist.”

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s office released a statement saying they’re “investigating” the incident.