LISTEN: Reporter decked by Montana candidate Greg Gianforte was just hauled off in an ambulance

Bob Brigham

24 May 2017 at 19:50 ET                   
Republican Montana Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte (Photo: Facebook)

Tomorrow is election day in Montana, when voters will decide the outcome of the only statewide congressional election of 2017.

Tonight the race was rocked with allegations that Republican nominee Greg Gianforte assaulted and battered Ben Jacobs, a Washington DC based political reporter for The Guardian.

The altercation was partially witnessed by reporter Alexis Levinson, who used to write for the conservative National Review Online.

Levinson says she waited to tweet, “cause I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this before.

It sounds like Ben Jacobs was seriously injured.

UPDATE: Bozeman Daily Chronicle reporter Whitney Bermes reports that the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department is on scene to investigate the alleged assault.

UPDATE, WED. MAY 24, 2017 — 8:24 P.M.:

Per Brigham (on scene): Sergeant from Gallatin Co. Sheriff Dept. just arrived at ER.

UPDATE, WED. MAY 24, 2017 — 8:33 P.M.:

In a statement, Gianforte’s campaign claimed Jacobs entered a private office “without permission” and attributed the incident to “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist.”

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s office released a statement saying they’re “investigating” the incident.

