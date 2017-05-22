Right-wing Christians have some insane theories about why the Trump presidency is imploding

The resistance has sparked endless right-wing speculation since Trump took office about who might be behind the movement. But with support for impeachment steadily increasing, many of the president’s die-hard supporters are struggling to explain the chaos that has engulfed Washington. And few are quite as unhinged as the evangelicals in his base.

Here are three of their more insane theories about why the Trump White House is imploding.

1. Jim Bakker, televangelist

In an interview with Steve Strang of Charisma News on Thursday, Bakker warned of an assassination attempt against Trump, given that “the apocalypse has already begun.”

“There’s going to be an attempt on our president’s life very soon,” he stated. “The world is marching in the streets against our president, and it is a war.”

“This is the first horse of the apocalypse,” Bakker promised. “The apocalypse has already begun.”

According to Bakker, Trump’s opposition is “the spirit of the Antichrist,” fighting back against God’s miracle: the election of Trump. The strongest indicator of end times for Bakker was the cancellation of ABC’s “Last Man Standing” last week. The show starred Tim Allen, an anomalyous Trump supporter in Hollywood. Conservatives have blamed Allen’s political leanings for the show’s cancellation, despite offering no evidence to support their claims.

Although Bakker never watched the show, he insisted it was cancelled because of hatred for Trump.

“This is not a normal spirit. This is not a normal hate. This is that spirit of the first horse of the Apocalypse,” Bakker continued. “It’s the spirit of hatred that’s taking over America.”

2. Rick Joyner, founder MorningStar Ministries

After the Comey memo news broke earlier this week, the Jackson, Mississippi-based pastor took to Facebook to weigh in.

“I think Trump is going to fight,” he predicted. “He’s fighting his own party as much as the other party, he’s fighting in every direction, he’s a fighter, he was made for that… wait and see if he doesn’t prevail.”

Joyner has long attributed Trump’s win to a higher power.

“I believe we have someone even bigger who is setting things up in our country, that it is God himself responding to the prayers of his people, and Trump is being used in an incredible way,” he added.

As for Trump’s detractors in the Republican Party, Joyner remarked, “You can’t really take out your enemies until you see them, and I think it’s being proven with everybody in our Congress, what their true state is.”

3. Lance Wallnau, motivational speaker

Wallnau, author of God’s Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling, believes that women marchers are witches and late-night talk show hosts their “evangelists.”

“It doesn’t matter how good Trump is doing in his first 100 days,” he lamented last week, having dubbed the ongoing Russia investigation “the stupidest, most hilarious thing.”

Wallnau’s solution to the resistance? A mass mobilization of Trump voters.

“There’s no grassroots mobilizing five million or 10 million voices or 20 million or 30 million voices, and I promise you, we’re out there,” he bemoaned. “But there’s like a fog that’s got to be pierced over the minds of leaders.”

Alexandra Rosenmann is an AlterNet associate editor. Follow her @alexpreditor.