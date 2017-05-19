Rosenstein says he knew Trump was going to fire Comey as he prepared memo

Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney Genera 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein knew President Donald Trump was going to fire FBI chief James Comey before he completed a memo outlining his own concerns about the former FBI leader, according to a statement obtained by NBC News.

“I informed the senior attorney that the president was going to remove Director Comey, (and) that I was writing a memorandum to the attorney general summarizing my own concerns,” Rosenstein said in the statement, referring to a Justice Department attorney.

The statement was prepared for delivery to lawmakers.

