Russia’s Sputnik news correspondent quits in furious tweetstorm attacking agency for only wanting ‘propagandists’

Tom Boggioni

26 May 2017 at 22:16 ET                   
Andrew Feinberg via personal website

Sputnik correspondent Andrew Feinberg‏ quit the Russian-state “news” organization Friday morning — unleashing a tweetstorm,  attacking the outlet for demanding he ask questions that were favorable to Russian President Vladimir Putin and for asking him to keep a right-wing conspiracy story alive.

Sputnik  is one of multiple foreign-based news agencies that circulate through White House press briefings  and has been seeking membership in the White House Foreign Press Group in order to become a regular part of pool rotations.

On Twitter, Feinberg‏ announced his departure, writing, “I’m no longer working for @SputnikInt — I’d love to tell you why. Please feel free to contact me.”

In an interview with Washington Post reporter Erik Wemple later on Friday, Feinberg said he was disturbed at how his editors favored stories without bylines because they can slant the news more easily.

“It’s the fact that if you don’t have bylines on stories and there’s no one accountable for words, then you can really print whatever you want,” he says, lamenting, “If you send someone to the White House, you can’t expect them to be anonymous.”

According to Feinberg, he butted heads with his editors who wanted him to work on conspiracy stories concerning the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich, who was killed in July, 2016  before the Presidential election. Rich’s death has since become a right-wing obsession — particularly with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“They wanted me to be asking and writing stuff on this Seth Rich thing and I said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’” Feinberg explained.

In his interview with the Washington Post’s Wemple, Feinberg gave other examples of his Sputnik editors pushing him to chase stories that were contrary to the facts on the ground.

Feinberg admitted that he might likely have Sputnik coming after him for spilling the beans because he believes he signed a non-disclosure agreement, but added, “I really don’t care. Let the come for the ten dollars in my bank account.”

