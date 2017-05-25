Sean Spicer ‘fuming’ after getting axed from Trump’s Papal visit, says source

CNN political director David Chalian and the "New Day" hosts (Screen capture)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reportedly “fuming” after getting left out of President Donald Trump’s Vatican delegation on Wednesday.

CNN’s political director David Chalian told “New Day” on Thursday that it’s very clear that relations have soured between the president and his chief spokesman and that sources traveling with the White House entourage say that Spicer is livid in the wake of the snub.

“Is it true that he’s upset about not meeting the Pope? Is there any significance to this?” asked host Chris Cuomo.

“Our reporter traveling with them says that Spicer was fuming,” said Chalian. “How big of a deal? I’m sure that it’s a big deal for Sean Spicer.”

He went on to say that this is emblematic of the kind of cutthroat, “who’s up, who’s down” atmosphere that Trump has fostered in the White House.

On Wednesday, Pres. Trump took his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner — both of whom are observant Jews — to meet the Pope. Other non-Catholic staffers gave up their spots so that Catholic staffers could get what might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet a sitting Pope.

Spicer, a devout Catholic, was most looking forward to meeting Pope Francis of all the events scheduled on the trip, confided one staffer.

“That’s all he wanted” from the trip, the aide told CNN.

Watch the video, embedded below: