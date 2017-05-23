Senate committee issues two subpoenas for Flynn’s company: ‘Business does not have a right to take the Fifth’

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

Senate Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Mark Warner (D-VA) on Tuesday revealed the committee has issued two more subpoenas against retired Gen. Michael Flynn, this time targeting Donald Trump’s former national security adviser’s businesses.

The committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, issued the subpoenas after Flynn declined to provide documents related to his financial ties to Russia.

“While we disagree with Gen. Flynn’s lawyer’s interpretation of taking the fifth, it is even more clear that a business does not have a right to take the fifth, it is a corporation,” Warner said Tuesday during a joint press conference with Senate Intel Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

“Those subpoenas, one has been served one is in the process of being served,” Warner said, adding the committee is keeping “all options on the table.”

Included in those options is the possibility of holding Flynn in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Watch the video below, via MSNBC: