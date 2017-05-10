Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell opposes new Russia investigation

Reuters

10 May 2017 at 10:24 ET                   
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Shutterstock)

The U.S. Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, said on Wednesday he did not support any additional investigation into whether Russia influenced the 2016 U.S. election, saying as he opened the Senate that it would “impede” probes already under way.

But the chamber’s Democratic minority leader, Chuck Schumer, reiterated his calls for a special counsel to look into the matter. Schumer said the need was more urgent after Republican President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Impeachment would make America great again’: Furious internet nails Trump with #ImpeachTrumpNow
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+