Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dies at age 52

Chris Cornell via Chris Cornell Twitter page

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell has died at age 52, the Guardian is reporting.

According to a statement issued to the Associated Press by a representative for the late singer, Brian Bumbery, the popular singer’s death was “sudden and unexpected,” and that his family was working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Cornell was also a member of Audioslave following his time with Soundgarden, which was part of the “grunge” musical movement that burst out of the Pacific Northwest along with Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice In Chains.

You can watch video of Cornell performing “Spoonman” with Soundgarden below: