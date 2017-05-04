Quantcast

Tennessee Scientology facility closed after cops find patients held against their will

Brad Reed

04 May 2017 at 09:06 ET                   
Church of Scientology building (Janet Lackey/Flickr)

A series of psychiatric facilities run by the Church of Scientology in Cannon County, Tenn. has been closed after police found that patients there were being held against their will.

Via Tony Ortega, the Cannon Courier reports that several facilities in the county were shut down after police received a 911 call from someone within one of the facilities, whom they found locked inside a cabin with no way to get out.

The man then told officers that he had been held at the facility for the past nine months, during which he had been treated with unknown drugs.

The operator of the facilities, a man named Marc Vallieres, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of facilitation of kidnapping, while two other men who worked at the facility pled guilty to misdemeanors.

The Cannon County Sheriff’s Department subsequently announced that all the facilities had been closed and were no longer operating in the county.

Powerful photo shows teenage Girl Scout standing up to angry neo-Nazi
