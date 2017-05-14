San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich unloads on Trump for running the country like ‘a game show’

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (Photo: Screen capture)

The San Antonio Spurs lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first NBA playoff game, but coach Gregg Popovich seemed more frustrated by President Donald Trump than by basketball.

While sports is often the place Americans turn for non-political activity, every sport from football to basketball and even tennis has become more and more political in the last few years. Popovich has been an outspoken critic of the new president, but when a reporter asked him how the outside world distracts from work, the coach unloaded.

“There’s a cloud, a pall over the whole country, in a paranoid, surreal sort of way,”​ Popovich said. “It’​s got to do with the way one person conducts himself and it’​s embarrassing. It’​s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect this country to be. But for this individual, he’s in a game show.”

According to Good Sports, following the election, Popovich spoke out against those he felt were unwilling to be empathetic and tolerant toward another “group’s situations.”

“I’m a rich white guy, and I’m sick to my stomach thinking about it,” he said. “I can’t imagine being a Muslim right now, or a woman, or an African-American, a Hispanic, a handicapped person. How disenfranchised they might feel. And for anyone in those groups that voted for him, it’s just beyond my comprehension how they ignore all of that. My final conclusion is—my big fear is—we are Rome.”

The Spurs lost 111 to 113.

Watch his full comments in full below: