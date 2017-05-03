‘That argument is baloney’: Sen Feinstein lays down the hammer on Comey’s ‘sanctimonious’ Clinton revelation

Sen. Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Wednesday shamed FBI Director James Comey’s “sanctimonious” decision to reveal that Hillary Clinton was under investigation, arguing the move was “baloney.”

Comey discussed his pivotal 2016 decision during a far-reaching Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on FBI oversight on Wednesday, insisting he “struggled” with whether or not he should disclose the bureau’s investigation into Clinton’s emails.

“This was eleven days before [the election],” Feinstein noting, adding the FBI “didn’t get a search warrant to see what was in the ‘Weiner computer,’ ‘but nevertheless “made an assumption” about Clinton’s guilt.

“There is no recourse,” Feinstein explained. “The election took place, Secretary Clinton lost and I just can’t believe what happened.”

Pressed by Chuck Todd about the “Strawman argument” that Comey would have faced criticism no matter his decision, Feinstein replied, “that argument in my view, is baloney.”

“It’s very hard for me to believe that he felt so sanctimonious about having to come forward,” Feinstein said.

“This was an historic election,” she continued. “This was the first woman, she was every qualified … she won the popular vote by 3 million votes, she lost the electoral vote narrowly, and everybody that knows her believe that this played a role.”