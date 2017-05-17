Quantcast

‘The apocalypse is upon us’: Internet appalled after Trump taps Sheriff David Clarke to join DHS

Elizabeth Preza

17 May 2017 at 16:51 ET                   
David Clarke speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Controversial Milwaukee Country Sheriff and Fox News personality David Clarke is accepting a federal appointment as assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, and will act as a liaison between federal, state and local law enforcements, the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports.

Clarke has been the subject of multiple controversies, including the deaths of three inmates and one baby in a jail run by the conservative firebrand. He’s also repeatedly called Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization and frequently refers to the activist group as “Black Lies Matter.”

News that Donald Trump tapped Clarke to work in the DHS—in a role that does not require Congressional approval—shook the internet on Wednesday. Some users pointed out that, given the slew on controversies currently engulfing the White House, perhaps hiring Clarke is not the best idea.Read some of the best responses below:

Trump News

