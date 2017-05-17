‘The apocalypse is upon us’: Internet appalled after Trump taps Sheriff David Clarke to join DHS

David Clarke speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Controversial Milwaukee Country Sheriff and Fox News personality David Clarke is accepting a federal appointment as assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, and will act as a liaison between federal, state and local law enforcements, the Milwaukee-Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports.

Clarke has been the subject of multiple controversies, including the deaths of three inmates and one baby in a jail run by the conservative firebrand. He’s also repeatedly called Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization and frequently refers to the activist group as “Black Lies Matter.”

News that Donald Trump tapped Clarke to work in the DHS—in a role that does not require Congressional approval—shook the internet on Wednesday. Some users pointed out that, given the slew on controversies currently engulfing the White House, perhaps hiring Clarke is not the best idea.Read some of the best responses below:

The apocalypse is upon us. https://t.co/s9RTFVZU80 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 17, 2017

Trump appointing Sherif Clarke as scandals & blunders keep mounting is all the proof you need that he is dead-set on his destructive course. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 17, 2017

Clarke’s jail: water kept from mentally ill inmate for 7 days before he died of dehydration https://t.co/ilVh0Nkp3c https://t.co/HaXJimYp8H — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017

Sure @RealDonaldTrump put Clarke in there. Don’t forget Nugent and Kid Rock. Appoint ’em all. It’s only the United States government, right? — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) May 17, 2017

For those of you I’m just meeting, Clarke is taking my old position under Obama. I am floored. And feel for my career staff. https://t.co/DXa2mujlg5 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) May 17, 2017

Sheriff David Clarke is just a clear distraction from the real story: rompers for men. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) May 17, 2017

David Clarke is not just a terrible sheriff, he’s an awful human being. These are 37 of the most embarrassing seconds you could ever see. pic.twitter.com/e1qqUfjugh — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 17, 2017

@FoxNews @RepChrisStewart No worries. The Clarke appointment should calm things down. — Sean Murphy (@SMurp3131) May 17, 2017

Sheriff David Clarke’s unconscionable record makes him unfit to serve. This appointment is a disgrace. https://t.co/ltvyhDbqxp — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 17, 2017

But what will Milwaukee do without the dedicated hands-on leadership of Sheriff Clarke? — Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) May 17, 2017