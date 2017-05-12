‘They’re not answering the phone’: Even Fox News is stunned by the chaos in the White House

Fox News host Chris Wallace -- screenshot

Fox News host Chris Wallace claims the White House press office is in such “disarray” he has been unable to secure any spokespeople to come on his Sunday morning show and defend the president’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Friday morning, the longtime Fox host said President Trump’s press shop is still unprepared to defend the president’s latest crisis following the stunning decision to boot Comey earlier in the week.

“You want to do it under the best circumstances, and one of the problems has been the disarray at the White House communications shop,” Wallace explained. “The president has been blaming that on them, but the fact is it should be blamed on him because he didn’t seem to trust them enough to give them advance notice.”

Wallace added that the lack of a warning of the decision to fire Comey meant that Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his staff were unable to put together a strategy on how to roll out the news– leading to chaos at the White House that has continued all week.

“I mean, we’re waiting, just to give you an example, we very much want somebody to represent the president’s point of view on Sunday, about the Comey firing,” Wallace said with a bemused smile. “They still haven’t given us anybody. We can’t even reach anybody — they’re not available, they’re not answering the phone.”

Watch the video below via Fox News: