Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘This is legit terrifying’: Internet collectively gasps over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey

Elizabeth Preza

09 May 2017 at 18:27 ET                   
James Comey and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

Donald Trump on Tuesday stunned political observers by firing the man who played a pivotal role in elevating him to the presidency.

The president sent FBI Director James Comey a scathing letter—delivered in a Manilla envelope by Trump body guard Keith Schiller—detailing his reasons for accepting the attorney general and acting attorney general’s recommendations to dismiss the bureau head.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on 3 separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump wrote to Comey.

The FBI is currently investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible collusion between foreign operatives and Trump campaign officials.

The news on Tuesday shook the internet; you can read some of the best responses below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Grotesque abuse of power’: CNN legal analyst Toobin just burned Trump to the ground for firing Comey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+