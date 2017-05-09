‘This is legit terrifying’: Internet collectively gasps over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey

James Comey and Donald Trump (Composite / RawStory)

Donald Trump on Tuesday stunned political observers by firing the man who played a pivotal role in elevating him to the presidency.

The president sent FBI Director James Comey a scathing letter—delivered in a Manilla envelope by Trump body guard Keith Schiller—detailing his reasons for accepting the attorney general and acting attorney general’s recommendations to dismiss the bureau head.

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on 3 separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” Trump wrote to Comey.

The FBI is currently investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible collusion between foreign operatives and Trump campaign officials.

The news on Tuesday shook the internet; you can read some of the best responses below.

Legit gasped when I saw news of Trump firing Comey. — Peter S. Hall (@PeterSHall) May 9, 2017

This is rather hilarious. Trump admin’s argument seems to be that Comey was wrong to discuss Clinton emails probe. LOL — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 9, 2017

Jared Kushner for FBI director? — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) May 9, 2017

White House statement on Trump firing Comey pic.twitter.com/uZWHygwXOw — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) May 9, 2017

On the bright side at least Comey can tweet in peace now. pic.twitter.com/njcfmI8VvE — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 9, 2017

This is the man who blew kisses to James Comey — Zack Kopplin (@ZackKopplin) May 9, 2017

I hope it was worth it, Comey. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) May 9, 2017

Another episode of #TheApprentice…President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey https://t.co/hCjLe6xp4f pic.twitter.com/H8yG8e64io — Hannah Wallsmith (@HWallsmithTV) May 9, 2017

Comey helped throw the election to Trump; now Trump has fired Comey in the midst of an FBI investigation into Trump’s campaign. — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) May 9, 2017

That Trump was willing to vindicate Clinton to get rid of Comey, who was looking into the Russia mess, suggests the level of panic involved. — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) May 9, 2017