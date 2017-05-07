Quantcast

Trump accuses the DNC of working with the Russians during campaign in bizarre early morning tweet

Tom Boggioni

07 May 2017 at 08:55 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump was up earlier than usual on Sunday, once again attacking the “fake media” but this time for not looking at connections between the Democratic National Committee and the Russians.

While the focus is once again back on the Trump transition team — including FBI investigations of former Trump advisors Carter Page and Michael Flynn’s connections to the Russians — Trump seemed to infer that the DNC was working in concert with Russian agents during the 2016 campaign.

On Twitter, Trump wrote: “When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn’t allow the FBI to check their server or investigate?”

Trump’s claim is quixotic considering the Russians are believed to be behind a campaign to derail former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

You can see the tweet below:

Trump later followed up by calling Obamacare “a lie” and saying GOP senators will push the AHCA through:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
