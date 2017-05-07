Trump accuses the DNC of working with the Russians during campaign in bizarre early morning tweet

Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump was up earlier than usual on Sunday, once again attacking the “fake media” but this time for not looking at connections between the Democratic National Committee and the Russians.

While the focus is once again back on the Trump transition team — including FBI investigations of former Trump advisors Carter Page and Michael Flynn’s connections to the Russians — Trump seemed to infer that the DNC was working in concert with Russian agents during the 2016 campaign.

On Twitter, Trump wrote: “When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn’t allow the FBI to check their server or investigate?”

Trump’s claim is quixotic considering the Russians are believed to be behind a campaign to derail former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

You can see the tweet below:

When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

Trump later followed up by calling Obamacare “a lie” and saying GOP senators will push the AHCA through: