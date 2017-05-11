Quantcast

Trump claims ‘literally farcical’ that Comey told him he wasn’t under investigation: report

Travis Gettys

11 May 2017 at 06:25 ET                   
FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump thanked James Comey for notifying him three times that he was not under FBI investigation, but associates of the ousted FBI director said that simply was not true.

Comey’s associates insist the former FBI director never gave the president any guidance, which they said would violate longstanding policies on criminal investigations, reported The Wall Street Journal.

“That is literally farcical,” said one associate.

