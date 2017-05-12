Trump did not ask former FBI Director Comey to pledge loyalty: White House

Sean Spicer (screen grab)

U.S. President Donald Trump did not ask former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey to pledge loyalty to him when the two had dinner in January, the White House said on Friday, disputing media reports.

Asked whether the accounts were true, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, “No.”

“I think the president wants loyalty to this country and to the rule of law,” he said.

Asked whether anyone in the White House had an audio recording of the dinner, as Trump suggested in a tweet earlier on Friday, Spicer said: “I’m not aware of that.”

