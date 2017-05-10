Quantcast

Trump has diagnosed himself with ‘narcissism’ because he believes it’s ‘vital for success’: WaPo

Noor Al-Sibai

10 May 2017 at 21:07 ET                   
President Donald Trump in North Charleston, SC on February 17, 2017. (Ryan Johnson/Flickr)

In a Washington Post thinkpiece detailing the many personality traits of President Donald Trump that explain his surprise at the uproar firing former FBI Director James Comey would cause, writer Marc Fisher reports that Trump uses the word “narcissism” to describe his focus on self-interest.

According to Fisher, this self-diagnosis is “a trait he believes is vital for success in the business world,” and despite being a source of derision, for Trump as a real estate mogul, reality TV star, and presidential candidate, it explains his “long history of viewing larger issues through the prism of how they affect him”.

You can read Fisher’s entire article via the Washington Post, and read the “narcissism” excerpt below via Twitter.

