Trump Jr. scrambles to control damage after appearing to confirm contents of Comey memo

Donald Trump Jr. gets interviewed by WTAE in Pennsylvania (Screen cap).

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday sent out a tweet that seemed to confirm the contents of former FBI Director James Comey’s memo claiming that President Donald Trump had asked Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The trouble for Trump Jr. began after he retweeted a message from Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera saying President Trump “hoping James Comey cuts Mike Flynn some slack because he is a ‘good man’ is not close to obstruction.”

“Truth,” Trump Jr. wrote in his endorsement of the tweet.

The trouble for Trump Jr. here is that he appears to be endorsing the contents of Comey’s reported memo while trying to put a positive spin on it. NPR reporter Domenico Montanaro quickly pointed out the implications of his tweet, and Trump Jr. snapped back at him.

“Give me a break,” Trump Jr. said. “Me agreeing with someone’s interpretation of a theory does nothing of the sort. You’re trying way to hard.”

Give me a break. Me agreeing with someone's interpretation of a theory does nothing of the sort. You're trying way to hard. https://t.co/znVhc5FhWd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 17, 2017

Last week, Trump Jr. courted controversy on his Twitter account when he retweeted a conspiracy theory about the death of former Clinton administration official Vince Foster.