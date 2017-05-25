Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner a ‘person of interest’ in FBI’s Russia probe: report

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner (via Creative Commons).

Senior aide to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner was suspected of being “under scrutiny” by the FBI, but Thursday it was made official.

An official told NBC News that the Trump son-in-law has “significant information relevant” to the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to hack the election. Kushner may not be a suspect and the FBI may not be charging him but he is being named as a person the bureau is looking into.

The probe is part of a broad investigation into campaign aides as well as staff who joined the transition team and ultimately White House team. Last week, The Washington Post reported that a “senior White House official” that was close to Trump was considered “a person of interest,” prompting speculation that it was Kushner.

The official revealed that Kushner’s scrutiny brings the investigation not only to the doorsteps of the White House but within the Trump family. He falls under a different category than Trump pal Roger Stone or aides Paul Manafort, Carter Page or retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who are all targets in the investigation.