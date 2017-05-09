Quantcast

Trump tries to pin responsibility for firing Comey on ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer’

TBogg

09 May 2017 at 22:56 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, U.S. April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

As all of the hubbub over President Donald Trump’s stunning decision to fire FBI Director James Comey began to settle down, the president popped up on Twitter and attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Earlier in the evening, Schumer called a press conference to call for an Independent investigator to pick up where Comey began.

Trump shot back at Schumer, tweeting, “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, “I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.” Then acts so indignant. .”

Trump pointedly said nothing about GOP Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and said he is “troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination”.

You can see the tweet below:

