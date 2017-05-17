Trump whines about ‘unfair’ media treatment while addressing Coast Guard grads headed to active duty

President Donald Trump's commence address to The U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump seemed to lose interest mid-way through his commencement address to the United States Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut Wednesday and turned to talk about his own plight.

After saluting the work and service of the U.S. Coast Guard, Trump turned to complain that he was being persecuted by the media.

“Now I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice. Over the course of your life you will find that things are not fair,” Trump told them. “You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted but you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight.”

He went on to tell the cadets that he personally has been treated so unfairly.

“No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly,” Trump said. “You can’t let them get you down. You can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that’s why I want to thank you.”

Graduating cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy “are continually called on to serve their community, country and fellow citizens,” according to their website. “Graduates of the Academy are obligated to serve five years in the U.S. Coast Guard, though many choose to stay and make a rewarding, life-long career of their maritime military service.”

Trump is being investigated for his ties to Russia, a potential cover-up and keeps encountering scandal after scandal just a few short months into his presidency. Odds-makers have given Trump at least a 50 percent chance of impeachment before his term is up.

“Good luck! Enjoy your life,” Trump closed his speech.

Watch below:



Trump whines about treatment by the media to… by sarahburris