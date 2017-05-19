Twitter sh*tshow erupts when Anderson Cooper says Jeffrey Lord would justify Trump pooping on his desk

Anderson Cooper and Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord (Screen capture)

On Friday night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper apparently reached his absolute limit with Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord’s constant excuses for President Donald Trump’s lawless, erratic behavior.

Paraphrasing a tweet by Rob Reiner from earlier Friday, Cooper said, “If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it.”

"If [Trump] took a dump on his desk, you'd defend it."-Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord. pic.twitter.com/yhqb0gwVlm — Jack Runyan (@JackDRunyan) May 20, 2017

Reiner’s original tweet said, “Only way Trump could disgrace this nation more is if he took a shit in the Oval Office.”

Only way Trump could disgrace this nation more is if he took a shit in the Oval Office. #Trumprussia #Impeach — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 19, 2017

Twitter users handled the (fecal?) matter with their usual level of taste, decorum and tact. Hahaha, actually, it was a sh*tshow, so to speak.

