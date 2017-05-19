Quantcast

Twitter sh*tshow erupts when Anderson Cooper says Jeffrey Lord would justify Trump pooping on his desk

David Ferguson

19 May 2017 at 21:52 ET                   
Anderson Cooper and Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord (Screen capture)

On Friday night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper apparently reached his absolute limit with Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord’s constant excuses for President Donald Trump’s lawless, erratic behavior.

Paraphrasing a tweet by Rob Reiner from earlier Friday, Cooper said, “If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it.”

Reiner’s original tweet said, “Only way Trump could disgrace this nation more is if he took a shit in the Oval Office.”

Twitter users handled the (fecal?) matter with their usual level of taste, decorum and tact. Hahaha, actually, it was a sh*tshow, so to speak.

