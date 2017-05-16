Quantcast

US Senate majority leader urges less drama from White House: Bloomberg TV

Reuters

16 May 2017 at 09:46 ET                   
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters after the Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress could do with fewer presidential distractions amid reports of U.S. President Donald Trump’s disclosure of intelligence information to Russia and the White House’s subsequent rebuttal.

“We could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare,” the top Senate Republican said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

