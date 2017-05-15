US top court rejects bid to revive North Carolina voting law
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. Supreme Court put the final nail in the coffin of North Carolina’s strict voter-identification law on Monday, rejecting a Republican bid to revive the measure struck down by a lower court for intentionally aiming to suppress black voter turnout.
The justices left in place the July 2016 ruling by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voiding the law passed by a Republican-controlled legislature and signed by a Republican governor.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion