US top court rejects bid to revive North Carolina voting law

File Photo: Voters cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election in Elyria, Ohio, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

The U.S. Supreme Court put the final nail in the coffin of North Carolina’s strict voter-identification law on Monday, rejecting a Republican bid to revive the measure struck down by a lower court for intentionally aiming to suppress black voter turnout.

The justices left in place the July 2016 ruling by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voiding the law passed by a Republican-controlled legislature and signed by a Republican governor.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)