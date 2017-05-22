Quantcast

Video shows Melania slapping Trump’s hand away as he tries to touch her on tarmac in Israel

David Edwards

22 May 2017 at 09:30 ET                   
Donald and Melania Trump arrive in Israel (screen grab)

Melania Trump appeared to slap her husband’s hand when he reached out to her over the weekend.

Video of the couple arriving at an airport in Israel shows President Donald Trump reaching out to hold his wife’s hand. But Melania, who was apparently not interested in touching her husband at that moment, appears to slap the president’s hand.

Watch the video below.

