Video shows Melania slapping Trump’s hand away as he tries to touch her on tarmac in Israel
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Melania Trump appeared to slap her husband’s hand when he reached out to her over the weekend.
Video of the couple arriving at an airport in Israel shows President Donald Trump reaching out to hold his wife’s hand. But Melania, who was apparently not interested in touching her husband at that moment, appears to slap the president’s hand.
Watch the video below.
It appears First Lady Melania Trump slaps away Pres. Trump's hand as he reaches to hold it while on tarmac in Israel pic.twitter.com/rWsYlrEJeS
— Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 22, 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion