WATCH: Airline CEO takes a cream pie to the face in the middle of a speech

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce takes a pie to the face (Screen cap).

Given the recent high-profile debacles surrounding airlines such as United, Delta and Spirit, airline CEOs might not be the most popular group of people right now.

CNN reports that Alan Joyce, the CEO of Australian airline Qantas, took a pie to the face during a talk at the Hyatt Regency hotel in the city of Perth on Tuesday.

Joyce had just started delivering a speech when a man walked up on the stage and promptly smashed a cream piece in the middle of his face. Security promptly arrested the man and he was taken into custody, although no details of his identity and motives have yet been released.

Joyce was in relatively good spirits after the pie attack, and joked that the episode was a “new experience” for him.

“I didn’t have a chance to test it, it was mostly on my glasses,” he told the crowd. “I think my issue is I need a good dry cleaner before I leave Perth.”

Watch the video below.