WATCH: CNN’s Jake Tapper lambasts Trump for claiming is he most mistreated politician ever

CNN host Jake Tapper (via screengrab).

Following news that President Donald Trump decried supposed media mistreatment during a commencement speech for Coast Guard graduates on Wednesday, CNN host Jake Tapper blasted the president.

“The president seemed to be complaining and expressing self-pity and I’m not sure what these people are supposed to feel pity about,” Tapper said.

He added to the assault, saying that “four U.S. presidents have been actually literally assassinated and killed. I think people have been treated worse than President Trump has been.”

Tapper then went on to indict Trump for the mistreatment he sponsored against former President Barack Obama.

“When it comes to a president treated unfairly, that president led the charge claiming that the first African-American president was born in Africa, which is not only a charge that is false but is not a little bit racist,” Tapper said.

Watch the entire segment below via CNN.

