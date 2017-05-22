WATCH LIVE: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert results in ‘confirmed fatalities’ at Manchester Arena

Reports of casualties at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England

Police in Manchester, England are responding to a serious incident at a venue where Ariana Grande was performing, Reuters reports.

“Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena,” Greater Manchester Police said. “Avoid the area.”

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

NBC Nightly News reports “confirmed fatalities” at the venue. Witnesses say they heard loud explosions, prompting panic in the arena.

BREAKING on @NBCNightlyNews: Police: Deaths and injuries after reports of explosion at Manchester Arena in England. https://t.co/eF09lzCKeh — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 22, 2017

On the scene in Manchester. Helicopter circling, hundreds of police, armoured truck just driven past. — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) May 22, 2017

NBC News: Law enforcement officials say at least 20 dead and hundreds have been injured following reports of an explosion in Manchester, UK. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 22, 2017

Watch a live feed of the response below, via Sky News: