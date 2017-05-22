Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH LIVE: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert results in ‘confirmed fatalities’ at Manchester Arena

Elizabeth Preza

22 May 2017 at 19:05 ET                   
Reports of casualties at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England

Police in Manchester, England are responding to a serious incident at a venue where Ariana Grande was performing, Reuters reports.

“Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena,” Greater Manchester Police said. “Avoid the area.”

NBC Nightly News reports “confirmed fatalities” at the venue. Witnesses say they heard loud explosions, prompting panic in the arena.

Watch a live feed of the response below, via Sky News:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
REVEALED: Trump asked two top intelligence officials to push back on Russian collusion probe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+