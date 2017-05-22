WATCH: Israeli ambassador visibly flummoxed when Trump implies Israel is not in the Middle East
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer could hardly contain himself Monday during a meeting with Donald Trump after the president mistakenly implied Israel is not located in the Middle East.
“Our Secretary of State has done an incredible job,” Trump said at a meeting with Dermer, Rex Tillerson and other U.S. and Israeli officials. That’s when the president made this geographical blunder:
“We just got back from the Middle East,” Trump said to the room. “We just got back from Saudi Arabia.”
Dermer can be seen stifling a laugh while he throws his face in his hand. He quickly moves his hand through his hair, disguising his inability to handle the president’s gaffe.
Israel is a Middle Eastern country located on the Mediterranean Sea.
Watch the video below, via @Yair_Rosenberg:
Oh man, watch Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer (on right couch) react when Trump says—in Israel—”We just got back from the Middle East.” pic.twitter.com/x7nb4uvqpR
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 22, 2017