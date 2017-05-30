WATCH: Katrina Pierson calls for White House staff shakeup to punish leakers

Katrina Pierson appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson — who reportedly turned down a White House job after the election — called for a drastic shakeup of the president’s staff.

Pierson appeared Tuesday on Fox News, where she reacted to the latest round of reports that President Donald Trump is considering changes to his White House staff, reported The Hill.

“What is happening today, especially with all of these leaks, no one’s been held accountable,” Pierson said. “And that is the chief of staff’s responsibility, and I believe that needs to be addressed.”

Pierson was one of the most prominent faces in the Trump campaign, but she reportedly turned down a job as deputy press secretary — which Sarah Huckabee Sanders ultimately accepted.