WATCH: Morning Joe’s Joe and Mika react awkwardly as colleagues congratulate them on engagement

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got engaged this past weekend, according to a report in the New York Post.

Sources tell Page 6 columnist Emily Smith that the couple “got engaged this past weekend during a romantic trip to the south of France and Monaco to celebrate Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.”

One source told Smith that “Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring” and that the couple “came back from the trip on Cloud Nine.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski have been co-hosts of Morning Joe ever since the show’s inception in 2007. Although rumors have frequently swirled about their romantic involvement, the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Morning Joe guests Harold Ford Jr., Mark Halperin and Steve Rattner all hinted at the couple’s engagement on the show on Thursday morning, as they wished them an unspecified “congratulations.” Scarborough and Brzezinski, however, simply thanked their guests and awkwardly tried to move on to another topic.

Watch the video below.