WATCH: National Security Adviser McMaster holds emergency press conference to address Trump intel disclosures

Tom Boggioni

15 May 2017 at 18:56 ET                   
Newly named National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster listens as U.S. President Donald Trump makes the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is slated to hold an emergency press conference to address the revelation that President Donald Trump shared classified US intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

Watch a live feed video below of CNN’s coverage:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
'Far worse than what has already been reported': Trump's Russian disclosures so serious Senate had to be alerted
Trump News

