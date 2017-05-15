WATCH: National Security Adviser McMaster holds emergency press conference to address Trump intel disclosures
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is slated to hold an emergency press conference to address the revelation that President Donald Trump shared classified US intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office.
Watch a live feed video below of CNN’s coverage:
