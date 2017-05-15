WATCH: National Security Adviser McMaster holds emergency press conference to address Trump intel disclosures

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is slated to hold an emergency press conference to address the revelation that President Donald Trump shared classified US intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

About the Author Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.