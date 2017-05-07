WATCH: Paul Ryan insists new Trumpcare bill has been scored by CBO — using numbers from the last version

Paul Ryan (R-WI, left) and ABC host George Stephanopoulos (right) via screengrab.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) attempted to convince host George Stephanopoulos that the GOP’s latest Affordable Care Act repeal has an up-to-date Congressional Budget Office score despite the last scoring taking place just before the first American Health Care Act bill was pulled in late March.

“We’ve got two CBO scores,” Ryan asserted. “And the most recent CBO score showed that we’re perfectly in compliance with the Senate budget rules, which is what matters here.”

When the GOP first tried to pass their Affordable Care Act repeal, the bill’s abysmal CBO score was one of the main reasons it was opposed on both sides of the aisle. The bill’s second iteration, which just passed the House and is moving to the Senate, has not yet been scored by the CBO — but according to Ryan, the score from the first can be applied to the second because the only major changes come in a three-page amendment to the first.

“The final version was an amendment that was three pages long,” Ryan said. “It takes you 30 seconds to read.”

Ryan’s assertion that “the bill’s been online for two months” is also an admission that the ACA repeal the House passed last week is essentially the same as the unpopular first iteration that drew ire from both Democrats and Republicans alike, ultimately leading to its downfall six weeks ago.

Watch Ryan and Stephanopoulos’ exchange below, via ABC.