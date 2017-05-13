Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump delivers commencement address at Liberty University

Tom Boggioni

13 May 2017 at 09:41 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

After a tumultuous week that began with began with the controversial firing of FBI director James Comey, President Donald Trump will be giving the commencement at conservative Liberty University on Saturday morning.

According to Reuters, Trump’s speech at the fundamentalist Christian college in Lynchburg, Virginia, was coauthored by school president, Jerry Falwell Jr., who was integral to drumming up support from religious conservatives for Trump during the 2016 election.

The speech was expected to begin at 10am ET.

You can watch the livefeed below via YouTube:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
