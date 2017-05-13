WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump delivers commencement address at Liberty University

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

After a tumultuous week that began with began with the controversial firing of FBI director James Comey, President Donald Trump will be giving the commencement at conservative Liberty University on Saturday morning.

According to Reuters, Trump’s speech at the fundamentalist Christian college in Lynchburg, Virginia, was coauthored by school president, Jerry Falwell Jr., who was integral to drumming up support from religious conservatives for Trump during the 2016 election.

The speech was expected to begin at 10am ET.

You can watch the livefeed below via YouTube: