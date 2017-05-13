WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump delivers commencement address at Liberty University
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After a tumultuous week that began with began with the controversial firing of FBI director James Comey, President Donald Trump will be giving the commencement at conservative Liberty University on Saturday morning.
According to Reuters, Trump’s speech at the fundamentalist Christian college in Lynchburg, Virginia, was coauthored by school president, Jerry Falwell Jr., who was integral to drumming up support from religious conservatives for Trump during the 2016 election.
The speech was expected to begin at 10am ET.
You can watch the livefeed below via YouTube:
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion