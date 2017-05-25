Quantcast

WATCH: Trump tries power handshake on French president — and gets defeated by a white knuckle grip

David Edwards

25 May 2017 at 09:57 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was ready on Thursday when President Donald Trump tried to use his power handshake move.

When meeting foreign leaders and even his own allies, Trump is known for pulling people close to him as he shakes their hand, a move intended to show dominance over the recipient.

But when the U.S. president tried the move on the French president on Thursday, it didn’t go as planned. Macron grabbed Trump’s hand and wouldn’t let go. The men’s knuckles could be seen turning white as Macron gripped Trump’s hand.

Watch the video below.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
