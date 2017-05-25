WATCH: Trump tries power handshake on French president — and gets defeated by a white knuckle grip

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was ready on Thursday when President Donald Trump tried to use his power handshake move.

When meeting foreign leaders and even his own allies, Trump is known for pulling people close to him as he shakes their hand, a move intended to show dominance over the recipient.

But when the U.S. president tried the move on the French president on Thursday, it didn’t go as planned. Macron grabbed Trump’s hand and wouldn’t let go. The men’s knuckles could be seen turning white as Macron gripped Trump’s hand.

