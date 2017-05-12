‘Welcome to Apprentice, Nuclear Edition’: Bill Maher blasts Trump for making presidency a TV show

Bill Maher talks about Trump's big week (Screen capture)

Comedian and host of HBO’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher blasted Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey on Friday night, comparing it to a scene from Trump’s reality TV game show, “The Apprentice.”

After declaring “TGIF after a week of WTF,” Maher laid into the firing of FBI Director Comey and the White House’s ever-shifting rationale for doing so.

“It seems like there was a year’s worth of news stuffed into one week,” Maher said.

The president “fired the man that was investigating him,” he continued. “How would you like to be able to do that? A cop pulls you over, ‘You’re under arrest, sir.’ Oh, yeah? You’re fired.”

Maher went on to point out how Trump contradicted all of his spokespeople’s previous reasons for the firing when he went on Lester Holt’s show and said that it was all his idea and that he would have fired Comey with or without his Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General’s recommendation.

Not only did he say it was his idea, Maher pointed out, he admitted that it was because of the Russia probe.

“Putin must be in the Kremlin thinking ‘Bullshit,'” Maher said. “‘It’s time to deactivate his microchip.'”

“We’re a little over a hundred days now,” Maher said. “Acting Attorney General? Fired. National Security Adviser? You’re fired. FBI Director? You’re fired…welcome to ‘Apprentice, Nuclear Edition.”

Watch the video, embedded below: